Advertisement

Tsunami Warning Issued After 2 Massive Earthquakes Off Russia's Pacific Coast

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tsunami Warning Issued After 2 Massive Earthquakes Off Russia's Pacific Coast
Russia's Emergencies Ministry also issued a tsunami warning following second quake
  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a threat forecast for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes
  • The larger quake measured 7.4 magnitude at a depth of 20 kilometres near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
  • A 6.7 magnitude quake occurred minutes earlier near the same area
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a threat forecast for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes - the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 - struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) and was 144 kilometers (89 miles) east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, according to the US Geological Survey.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

The PTWC initially said there was a danger of major tsunami waves but later downgraded its warning to say that waves of up to a meter (3.3 feet) could occur.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry also issued a tsunami warning following the second quake, urging residents of coastal settlements to stay away from the shore.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On November 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia, Earthquake, Tsunami Warning
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com