7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits US' California, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful earthquake struck Thursday off the coast of California, sparking a tsunami warning, US seismologists said.

The 7.0-magnitude quake was recorded at a depth of just 10 kilometers (six miles), almost 100 kilometers west-southwest of Ferndale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

"Based on preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," said a warning issued by the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

The warning noted that no areas had yet experienced any waves, but that anyone near a coastline should be alert to the possibility of danger.

