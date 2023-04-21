6-Year-Old, Parents Shot In US After Basketball Rolls Into Man's Yard

Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

A man in North Carolina, accused of shooting a six-year-old girl and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard, has been arrested. The BBC said that Robert Louis Singletary, 24, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday evening after a two-day manhunt. While the girl and her mother have been discharged, the father is still in critical condition in the hospital, the outlet further said. Singletary faces four counts of first-degree attempted murder, the outlet further said in its report.

The police are also planning to add new charges - two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

CNN spoke to Singletary's neighbours, who said that the incident took place on Tuesday when a basketball rolled into his yard. The man yelled at the children who went to retrieve it.

One of the kids told his father, who then went to Singletary's house and confronted him. "Stop cussing my kid out, if you got a problem come to me and we can work it out," the neighbours told the outlet.

Singletary then went inside his house, came out with a gun and opened fire. A 6-year-old girl and her parents were injured in the incident.

"We never expected anybody would break a gun out amongst all those kids. I mean that was insane," one of his neighbours Jonathan Robertson told CNN affiliate WBTV.

The six-year-old said the bullet hit her in the cheek. "I couldn't get inside in time so he shot my daddy in the back," she told the television channel.

The girl's mother Ashley Hilderbrand told CNN that doctors removed bullet fragments from her daughter's cheek. She said they had nothing to do with the basketball game, adding that the family was outside grilling and her daughter was riding her bike.