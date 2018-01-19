6 Injured As Russian Teen Attacks Students With Axe, Sets School On Fire

Russia's Investigative Committee said the attacker, a ninth-grader, attacked a group of seventh-grade students with an axe at a school just outside the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, then set the room ablaze.

World | | Updated: January 19, 2018 16:17 IST
Five students and one teacher were injured in the Russia school axe attack (Reuters)

Moscow:  A Russian teenager attacked a group of younger students with an axe, injuring six people, before setting his school on fire, investigators said on Friday.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the attacker, a ninth-grader, attacked a group of seventh-grade students with an axe at a school just outside the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, then set the room ablaze.

Five students and one teacher were injured in the attack, the committee said. The attacker was detained and was now hospitalised after a suicide attempt, the committee said.

Earlier this week, investigators opened a criminal case into a knife attack that injured 15 people at a school in the city of Perm. The case was initially reported as an assault by two masked men, but authorities later said it grew out of a knife fight between two students.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

