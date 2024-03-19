6 US Cops Plead Guilty To Torturing Black Men. All About The Case

Justice Department has charged the six officers with a total of 13 felonies. (Representational)

Six former law enforcement officers from Rankin County, Mississippi, are up for sentencing after pleading guilty to abusing two Black men in racially motivated attacks. The incidents occurred on January 24 last year, reported CNN.

What is the case?

The horrifying events unfolded when a white neighbour reported "suspicious activity" by some Black men at a nearby property, the report added.

Chief RCSO investigator Brett McAlpin instructed Christian Dedmon to look into the matter. Officer Dedmon, in turn, called forth a group of officers known as "The Goon Squad," recognised for their “willingness to use excessive force” without taking accountability, the report said.

During the incident, the officers subjected the two Black men, identified as Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, to brutal beatings, sexual assault, and taser shocks while they were handcuffed for approximately 90 minutes, Mississippi Free Press reported.

After the brutal torture, the officers fabricated a false narrative and tampered with evidence to cover up their actions, instead of providing medical assistance to the victims, the report said.

Who were the officers involved?

The officials, who called themselves the “Goon squad” included former deputies Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton, and Daniel Opdyke from the Rankin County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), along with Joshua Hartfield, a former officer with the Richland Police Department, reported CNN.

They admitted to a total of 16 federal charges, consisting of civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under the colour of law, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice, as per the report.

About the proceedings

The Justice Department has charged the six officers with a total of 13 felonies related to "the torture and physical abuse" inflicted upon the two men and their sentencing schedule has been set, the report mentioned

Hunter Elward and Jeffrey Middleton are to be sentenced on Tuesday, followed by Christian Dedmon and Daniel Opdyke on Wednesday, and Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin on Thursday.

Before the proceedings begin, Mr Jenkins, Mr Parker, and their lead attorney, Malik Shabazz, will hold a news conference on Monday where both victims will speak and testify during the sentencing hearings.