6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

The quake had a depth of approximately 50 kilometres (Representational)

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Papua New Guinea early Thursday, about 65 kilometres southeast of the town of Kimbe, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake had a depth of approximately 50 kilometres (31 miles), and struck outside Kimbe, in the West New Britain region, at about 1:13 am (1513 GMT Wednesday), the USGS said.

