50 Rare Bird Species Worth $5 Million, Killed By Lighting In UAE: Report

One of the birds was worth more than 10 million dirhams, owner said.

Fifty rare species of birds worth over 20 million dirhams ($5 million) were killed when a farm in Abu Dhabi was struck by lightning, the media reported on Monday.

According to the farm's owner, the birds had won many trophies in competitions and were priceless, reports the Khaleej Times.

One of the birds was worth more than 10 million dirhams, he added.

