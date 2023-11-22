5-Year-Old Boy In US Fatally Stabs Twin Brother With Kitchen Knife: Cops

No charge would be filed in connection to the killing, police said.

A 5-year-old boy in the United States was stabbed to death by his twin brother during a fight between the pair in their Home in California. According to Fox News, the incident took place last week on Wednesday. The boys had been fighting at their home when one of them grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his twin sibling to death. The victim died at the hospital, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced via a social media post.

The sheriff's office called the stabbing "tragic" and said that twins had simply been fighting "as siblings sometimes do". No charge would be filed in connection to the killing "in light of all circumstances discovered by our investigators," police said.

"We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief," the authorities added. The Sheriff's office said that the child was unaware of the wrongfulness of his actions and so no charges will be filed against him or anyone involved.

The officials cited Penal Code 26 which presumes that youth under the age of 14 are not capable of committing a crime unless "at the time of committing the act charged against them, they knew its wrongfulness". Investigators said that there was also no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.

Speaking to the media, Steven Clark, a former prosecutor, said the speed at which the sheriff's office announced no charges were being brought, suggests the children were being properly supervised and in no inherent danger. "[It] suggests that this family was acting appropriately, that this was just a one-off, horrible, tragic event," Mr Clark said.

Separately, Ashley Keehn, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, reiterated that the incident was a tragic situation and no negligence was involved. "This ended up being just being a very tragic, horrific situation," she said.

The cops are not releasing any more information pertaining to the case. They asked the public and media to respect the family's privacy.