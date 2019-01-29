5 Police Officers Shot In US

The policemen were shot as officers from the Houston narcotics division served a warrant, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

World | | Updated: January 29, 2019 07:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Police Officers Shot In US

The condition of the of the officers was not immediately disclosed. (FILE PHOTO)


Five Houston police officers were shot on Monday as they attempted to serve a warrant, according to officials and local media.

Their conditions were not immediately disclosed. The site of the shooting was still an active crime scene, Houston police said in a message on Twitter, warning people to avoid the area.

A suspect in the shooting was down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a message on Twitter.

The policemen were shot as officers from the Houston narcotics division served a warrant, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi said in a separate tweet.

Four officers who were shot were also hospitalized, Houston police said in a message on Twitter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HoustonHouston Police Department

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................