Indian-Origin Leader Rishi Sunak In Race For Next UK PM: 5 Facts On Him

Rishi Sunak, 42, was picked by Boris Johnson and appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer -- his first full cabinet position -- in February 2020.

He's seen by the bookmakers Ladbrokes as joint favorite alongside former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt. He became hugely popular during the pandemic after crafting a massive package worth tens of billions of pounds to help businesses and workers.

Nicknamed "Dishy" Rishi, he found himself in the backfoot over his wife's non-dom tax status, his US green card, and the perception of him being too slow to react to Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

A teetotaller, he was also fined for defying the Covid lockdown and participating in a Downing Street gathering.