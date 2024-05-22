5 Passengers Escorted Off Ryanair Flight For Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour

The police took passports of the tourists and they were stopped from going back.

Five tourists on a Ryanair flight from England to Spain were escorted off by the police when it landed in Tenerife because of their inappropriate and disruptive behaviour. A report in express.co.uk said that the incident took place on May 16 on flight number FR4346. The three males and two female passengers caused nightmare for other fellow passengers who complained to the crew. The outlet further said that the five tourists were not sitting together but sitting close to each other on the plane.

The male passengers allegedly started creating issues shortly after the plane took off by opening a duty-free liquor bottle and drinking straight from it.

As per accounts given by other passengers, the crew members warned the group but it didn't have any effect, the express.co.uk report said.

The group kept sharing the drinks and misbehaving with fellow passengers. Some passengers claimed they engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour despite the presence of children on the plane.

Finally, the pilot had to intervene, telling the unruly passengers that they risk grounding the flight and getting evicted from the plane.

When the flight landed at its destination, the pilot called the Spanish police and the cops arrived to meet the rowdy passengers.

The police took their passports and told them they won't be able to travel back to England on a Ryanair flight.

The group was taken away by the police for questioning, the outlet further said.

In a statement, Ryanair said, "The crew of this flight from Liverpool to Tenerife (16 May) called ahead for police assistance after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard. The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Tenerife and these passengers were removed. This is now a matter for local police."