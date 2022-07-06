5 More Junior Ministers Quit Boris Johnson's Government

The number of Tory MPs to have resigned since Tuesday evening has rose to 27.

Five more junior ministers quit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government en masse on Wednesday, taking the total number of Tory MPs to have resigned since Tuesday evening to 27.

"In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the party and the country, you step aside," the quintet said in their letter to him, as a chorus of calls for Johnson to resign from within the ruling Conservatives multiplies.

