5 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza's Rafah

Israel on Monday launched strikes on Gaza's southern city Rafah despite United States' warnings.

Israeli strikes left at least five people dead in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a local hospital said early Tuesday, as Israel vowed to launch a vast ground operation there.

The city's Kuwaiti hospital said it had received "five martyrs and several injured" after Israeli strikes overnight. The area is currently the site of intense Israeli military strike activity, according to witnesses and Palestinian security sources.

