5 Killed After Israeli Strike On Lebanese House: Report

Israel-Hamas war has been going on since October 7, 2023 (File)

At least five people were killed Saturday, four of them from the same family, in an Israeli strike on a house in southern Lebanon, the country's official National News Agency reported.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Israel have traded deadly cross-border fire on a near-daily basis since war broke out in October between Israel and the Gaza group Hamas, a Hezbollah ally.

