5 Dead, 27 Injured After Strike On Residential Building In Ukraine: Report

Six children are among the injured. (Representational)

A strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro Saturday left at least five dead and 27 injured, officials said.

"There are already five dead," Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on messaging app Telegram, where he posted a photo of an apartment block reduced to ruins, adding: "27 people were wounded. Among them are six children. All are in hospital."

