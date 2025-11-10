5 Indians Kidnapped in Mali Amid Al Qaeda-Linked Unrest, Embassy Reacts

New Delhi is working closely with the Malian authorities to secure the safe release of five Indian nationals who were kidnapped by armed men in Mali last week, the Indian Embassy in Bamako said. The five Indians were employed by a company that is working on electrification projects. They were abducted last week by gunmen near Kobri, in western Mali, as the West African country reels from mounting unrest and jihadist violence.

"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of the kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 November 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with the Malian authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," the embassy said in a post on X.

The kidnapping happened on Thursday, but so far, no group has claimed responsibility.

Jihadist Violence In Mali

Mali, currently ruled by a military junta, has been struggling to contain surging unrest blamed on criminal groups and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Kidnappings targeting foreigners are common in the country, which has been plagued by coups and conflicts since 2012.

However, now the security situation has exacerbated an economic crisis in the impoverished country, where the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has imposed a suffocating fuel blockade.

The group has intensified attacks on highways, fuel convoys, and security forces, threatening to isolate the city from the rest of the country.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated group, formed in 2017, has expanded its influence across Mali and the wider Sahel region, often targeting foreign workers, aid staff, and industrial sites. JNIM jihadists kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako in September. The victims were released last week for a ransom of at least $50 million, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Amid a worsening security situation, many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have issued urgent advisories, asking their citizens to leave Mali due to the "unpredictable security situation".