5 Facts On Lital Shemesh, The Israeli Anchor Who Carried Gun On Live TV

Israeli news anchor Lital Shemesh made headlines as she appeared on air with a visible firearm tucked into her pants amid ongoing conflicts in the country. A picture of Ms Shemesh carrying the firearm quickly circulated on social media, with many linking it to the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Who is Lital Shemesh?

– Lital Shemesh, born on April 3, 1983, in Gedera, Israel, has been serving as a News Anchor for Channel 20 TV Company for over 9 years.

– She holds a Master's degree in American Jewry from the University of Haifa, and previously anchored on Channel 1 for almost 2 years, according to her LinkedIn account.

– Ms Shemesh is the founder of "Pinkish," a platform covering topics like fashion, love life, entertainment, culture, and girl power. She was also Editor in Chief for the "Disney" children's magazine and its online counterpart.

– Lital Shemesh served as a full combat soldier in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Border Police division from 2002 to 2005 during the peak of the second intifada. In a unit of about 100 men, she was one of only five women. Initially assigned to Intelligence, Ms Shemesh insisted on taking up this challenging combat role, stationed primarily at checkpoints across the country.

– She was invited to judge the Emmy award ceremony 3 years ago.

Lital Shemesh also served as a municipal reporter for IBA (Israel Broadcasting Authority) during the Gaza war and municipal elections, covering diverse subjects, including social and welfare issues, crime, security and defense matters, economy, and culture.