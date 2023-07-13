5 Facts On Huw Edwards, BBC Presenter At Centre Of Explicit Photos Row

The victim's parents unveiled an online bank statement, which showcased multiple deposits from Edwards.

Newsreader Huw Edwards has been identified as the BBC presenter who has been facing a string of allegations, including paying a teenager for sexually explicit images.

After chaos for over five days, he was named by his wife, Vicky Flind. In the latest update, Vicky Flind revealed that her husband was suffering from serious mental health issues. Mr Edwards is now in hospital, “Where he will stay for the foreseeable future.” The Metropolitan Police stated that no criminal offence had been committed. Therefore, it has permitted the corporation to resume its internal investigation.

Mr Edwards was accused of spending £35,000 (Rs 37.30 lakh) to procure explicit images from a teenager, who ended up purchasing crack cocaine from the money. The victim's parents unveiled an online bank statement, which showcased multiple deposits from Edwards.

