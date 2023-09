During the annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament this year in March, Li Qiang was nominated by President Xi Jinping to become the premier, a role charged with managing the world's second-largest economy.

While Mr Qiang has reportedly been in public service for almost all his life, he is the first premier since the founding of the People's Republic. It must be noted that Mr Qiang has never previously held a position in the central government, stated The Indian Express.

64-year-old Qiang is the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai and a close ally of President Jinping.

On March 11, Mr Qiang took office by replacing Li Keqiang, who served the office for a five-year term.