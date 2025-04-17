China, Malaysia Stress On South China Sea Peace, Sign 31 Agreements

China and Malaysia emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea in a joint statement issued on Thursday at the end of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation under the United Nations, World Trade Organization, World Health Organization, and BRICS.

The countries said that Gaza is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, and urged a full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

China and Malaysia signed 31 agreements, ranging from trade and tourism to railway transportation and agriculture, during Xi's visit.

Xi departed Malaysia on Thursday morning for Cambodia as part of a three-nation Southeast Asian trip that includes Vietnam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)