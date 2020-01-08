5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran: Report

A large area has been affected, a top official said. (Representational)

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Iran's Khorasan-e Razavi province near the border with Afghanistan on Wednesday, with no immediate report of casualties or damage.

The tremor hit the town of Sangan, in Khaf county, at a shallow depth of 8 km at 7.59 am, Press TV reported.

Hojjatali Shayanfar, director general of the provincial emergency department said,"We have not received any reports of casualties, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating."

However, he added, there has been damage to livestock storage units because the quake-hit area is home to the nomadic population.

Aid workers have been deployed to the affected region.

