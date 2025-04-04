"48-Hour Rollercoaster": Video Shows Ship Crossing Notorious Drake Passage

An Antarctica cruise voyage became what one traveller called a "48-hour rollercoaster", navigating the notorious Drake Passage - a famously dangerous waterway connecting Antarctica and South America.

Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer ship was smashed by towering waves as it traversed the notorious waters between Argentina and Antarctica during a March voyage. The waves pounded the ship, giving passengers on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer the nightmare of their lives.

Travel vlogger Lesley Anne Murphy captured footage of the mayhem aboard, showing passengers being flung forcefully into walls and tumbling across the floor as the ship battled the strong ocean.

Ms Murphy shared clips of her experience from the Drake Passage on Instagram on March 26.

The clips showed a TV slamming into a wall, a woman sliding across the floor as the ship rocked, and the ship shaking back and forth. The windows show almost nothing in some places but walls of water.

Watch the footage here:

Ms Murphy estimated that some of the waves were between 30 and 40 feet high. Sometimes the waves were so strong that they blotted out the windows entirely. The tumultuous weather lasted two days, the Indian Express reported.

In an Instagram post about her time on board, Murphy said the "Drake shake," or rockiness, came in two separate bursts over the course of two days.

Regarding the cruise, the travel writer said in part, "Imagine if you signed up for a 48-hour rollercoaster," before adding, "I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes!"

Ms Murphy continued to describe the Drake Passage's usually harsh characteristics. "If you're lucky, you get the Drake Lake. If you're like us, you get the Drake Shake with 35 ft waves," she said.

Social media users were chilled by the video's multiple reactions. "Absolutely and I cannot stress this enough," one user exclaimed.

A second user added, "The way this puts a FINAL stamp on my decision to never go on a cruise."

"Me with a life jacket and whistle reading the boat manual," a third quipped.

Another commented, "I would think it's amazing while also frantically crying."

Despite the mayhem, Ms Murphy described everything as "worth it for this trip of a lifetime." She regarded the Drake Passage as "insane" and even "fun" at times, highlighting that the difficult voyage was ultimately well worth it for the remarkable experience.

Quark Expeditions claims that the body of water is known for its "fierce weather and extremely powerful waves," caused by the washing machine effect created by the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern oceans flowing into it.