45 Killed After Bus Plunges Into Ravine In South Africa

A passenger bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine in South Africa on Thursday. (Representational)

A passenger bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, the transport ministry said.

One person was also seriously injured in the crash of the vehicle heading from Botswana to Moria in the north of the country, the ministry said in a statement.

