4-Year-old Saves Mother's Life By Calling Emergency Number, Internet Overwhelmed

Picture shows the little boy holding certificate in his mother's lap.

A four-year-old boy from Tasmania saved his mother's life by calling an ambulance when he saw her falling unconscious. The little boy called the country's emergency number and asked for help.

According to a post shared by Ambulance Tasmania on Facebook on Tuesday, the little boy's name is Monty. He was taught about dialling the emergency number 000 (triple zero) a day ago, and used the newly-acquired knowledge to save the life of his mother Wendy, who collapsed at their home after having a seizure.

He told the phone operator for Ambulance Tasmania that "Mummy fell over" and informed them that their family dog barks but is a friendly pet, the Facebook post said.

"The two paramedics who attended were amazed that Monty knew what to do, that he followed all instructions really well, and how calm he was during the incident. Monty has been telling people he isn't a superhero. Monty has been telling people he isn't a superhero, just a hero," the post further said.

"I'm so proud, he's my little hero, he certainly has saved the day," Ms Wendy told Ambulance Tasmania.

Ms Wendy is a registered Nurse, and had already taught Monty how to unlock the phone and call triple 0 in case of an emergency.

"I think it's really important that we do that and just tell them you should do it if you're worried," Ms Wendy added.

"You never know, it could save a life," she further said.

The little boy was awarded with a certificate for his bravery by Ambulance Tasmania.

The Facebook post received hundreds of likes, shares and comments. Users praised the little boy's bravery and quick thinking capability in the comment section of the post.

"Such a little champion. Seen him on the news tonight. He touched my heart," one user wrote.

Another said, "How awesome well done Monty you definitely are a Hero sweetheart such a brave little man."



