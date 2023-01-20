4-Month Severance, Job Placement Help: What Laid Off 'Googlers' Will Get

Google employees who have been laid off will be paid during the full notification period which is a minimum of 60 days. 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time will also be paid.

"We'll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU (Google Stock Unit) vesting," Sundar Pichai said in the email.

The employees will also get six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected. Workers outside the US will be supported in line with local practices.

Google's parent Alphabet Inc is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the company said Friday, in the latest cuts to shake the technology sector.