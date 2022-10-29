4 Million Ukrainians Hit By Power Cuts After Russian Strikes On Energy Facilities: Zelensky

About four million across Ukraine are being affected by rolling power cuts, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

About four million people across Ukraine are being affected by rolling power cuts caused by Russia's air strikes on the country's electricity infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

"As of this time, many cities and regions of our country use stabilization blackout schedules..." he said in his evening address. "We are doing everything so that the state has the opportunity to reduce such blackouts."

