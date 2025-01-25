4 Israeli Women Hostages In Military Outfit Freed By Hamas In 2nd Swap

Four female Israeli soldiers were released by Hamas today. They were brought in military uniform and made to stand on a podium and wave. They were handed over to Red Cross members and the vehicle has now left Gaza with the hostages.

Hamas had mentioned on Friday that they would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023. This is the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

All four were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border.

Per the plan, post the release of the four Israeli women soldiers, Israel should free a group of Palestinian prisoners although the exact number has not been specified by either side.

This fragile deal is set to build the foundation for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

After the ceasefire announcement, many displaced Gazans tried to go back home after more than a year of incessant war, but they only found rubble in place of where the houses once stood.

"Even if we thought about returning, there is no place for us to put our tents because of the destruction," Theqra Qasem, a displaced woman, told AFP.

The ceasefire announcement has been made a reality through the efforts of three countries: Qatar, Egypt and the United States after months of negotiation. However, Donald Trump claimed full credit for the ceasefire deal, “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November", as he posted on his Truth Social account.

According to the first 42-day phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages Israel believes are still alive should be returned in exchange for 1900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

A more permanent end to the war is expected in the next phase of the war, and the last phase should see the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the bodies of dead hostages.