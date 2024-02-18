4 Including Teens Feared Dead As Russia Fires Rockets In East Ukraine

Ukraine's Donetsk Governor Vadim Filashkin said Russia had fired three rockets at the city

Four people were feared dead in Kramatorsk after Russia fired rockets on the eastern Ukrainian city on Saturday night, the regional governor said.

AFP journalists in the city saw rescue workers carrying one victim out of a two-storey home in a white body bag, as rescuers dug through the rubble to search for survivors.

Ukraine's Donetsk Governor Vadim Filashkin said Russia had fired three rockets at the city.

"Probably, a family of four, including teenagers aged 14 and 16, are under the rubble of one of the houses," he said in a post on Telegram.

Dozens of rescue workers were at the scene of the strike, AFP journalists saw, working by lamplight and using their hands and shovels at times to shift the debris.

At one point they cut floodlights powered by loud generators to listen for signs of life.

The strike left a two-metre crater next to the home where the people were feared dead.

Kramatorsk is around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontlines in eastern Ukraine.

It has come under repeated Russian attack since the start of the war two years ago, including an April 2022 strike on the city's train station that killed more than 60 people.

