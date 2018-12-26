4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Europe's Most Active Volcano

The volcano, Mount Etna, erupted on Monday with officials reporting more than 130 tremors of up to 4.3-magnitude.

World | | Updated: December 26, 2018 13:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Europe's Most Active Volcano

The earthquake struck at 3.19 AM near Viagrande, Sicily. (Representational)


Palermo: 

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at least two people, Italian media reported.

The earthquake struck at 3.19 a.m. near Viagrande, the BBC reported.

The residents panicked and many ran out onto the streets as the fresh tremors were felt just two days after Mount Etna erupted on Monday with officials reporting more than 130 tremors of up to 4.3-magnitude.

There were also reports of buildings shaking in Catania, a port city with more than three lakh people. Volcanic ash had covered nearby villages, and flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SicilyEarthquakeMount Etna

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaBank StrikeBank StrikeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBaba AmteMayank AgarwalTata SkyFlipkart SaleHonor View20Meteor ShowerWagon R

................................ Advertisement ................................