4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Europe's Most Active Volcano

The earthquake struck at 3.19 AM near Viagrande, Sicily. (Representational)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at least two people, Italian media reported.

The earthquake struck at 3.19 a.m. near Viagrande, the BBC reported.

The residents panicked and many ran out onto the streets as the fresh tremors were felt just two days after Mount Etna erupted on Monday with officials reporting more than 130 tremors of up to 4.3-magnitude.

There were also reports of buildings shaking in Catania, a port city with more than three lakh people. Volcanic ash had covered nearby villages, and flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.