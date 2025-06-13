4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Pakistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred late on Thursday, at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 12/06/2025 20:02:04 IST, Lat: 27.18 N, Long: 64.96 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Meanwhile, residents of Peshawar were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday, with tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, Geo News reported, citing the Seismological Centre.

According to Geo News, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the tremors.

This latest quake comes nearly a month after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. That quake also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, Geo News reported.

Earlier in April, two more earthquakes had hit various regions across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Geo News highlighted that the port city of Karachi has experienced nearly 30 mild quakes in recent days.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider explained that the Landhi Fault Line had become active after decades and is currently undergoing a normalisation phase.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan occur often and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the north-western edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

