33 Dead In US From Hurricane Helene: Officials

Hurrican Helene: Authorities say Florida has suffered seven fatalities, neighboring Georgia has recorded 11, and South Carolina saw 14 deaths including two firefighters.

Washington:

At least 33 people are dead, US officials said Friday, after Hurricane Helene hit Florida and several other southeastern  states, leaving a trail of destruction with several areas still under flood alerts.

Authorities say Florida has suffered seven fatalities, neighboring Georgia has recorded 11, and South Carolina saw 14 deaths including two firefighters. North Carolina has reported one fatality.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Hurricane Helene, United States
