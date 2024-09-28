33 Dead In US From Hurricane Helene: Officials

At least 33 people are dead, US officials said Friday, after Hurricane Helene hit Florida and several other southeastern states, leaving a trail of destruction with several areas still under flood alerts.

Authorities say Florida has suffered seven fatalities, neighboring Georgia has recorded 11, and South Carolina saw 14 deaths including two firefighters. North Carolina has reported one fatality.

