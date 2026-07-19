31-Year-Old Diver Survives After Being Bitten By Nearly 7-Foot Shark In Australia

A 31-year-old deep-sea diver is recovering after surviving a shark attack while spearfishing off the coast of Tasmania, Australia, over the weekend. According to ABC News, the incident took place around 9 am on Saturday, July 18, near Adventure Bay on Tasmania's southeastern coast. The diver was about 165 feet from shore and roughly 26 feet underwater when he was bitten on the lower forearm by what authorities believe was a broadnose sevengill shark measuring about 6.5 feet long.

According to Tasmania Police, the man was diving with two companions at the time of the attack. Witnesses told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that he had been retrieving a speared fish when the shark struck.

His fellow divers quickly brought him back to shore, where emergency responders treated him before he was airlifted to Royal Hobart Hospital. Police said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his forearm and remains in stable condition.

Authorities believe the attack was an isolated incident. There have been no further sightings of the shark, but police have urged swimmers and divers in the area to remain vigilant and follow local water safety advice.

About Broadnose sevengill sharks

Broadnose sevengill sharks are distinguished by their seven gill slits, unlike the five found on most shark species. They can grow to nearly 10 feet in length, typically inhabit waters up to 150 feet deep, and are considered potentially dangerous in Australia, according to the Shark Research Institute.

Despite their size, shark experts say attacks involving the species are uncommon. Researcher Chris Black noted that sevengill sharks are regularly encountered by divers in Tasmanian waters without incident. While generally not aggressive, they can become more defensive or unpredictable when food, fish blood, or other feeding stimuli are present in the water.

Shark attacks in Tasmania remain rare, with only 15 recorded cases in the state's history, six of them fatal.