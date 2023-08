Three US Marines have died after an Osprey aircraft crashed Sunday on a remote tropical island north of Australia's mainland, US military officials said.

"There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition," a US Marines official said in a statement.

