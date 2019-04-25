3 Suspects Arrested With 21 Hand Grenades, 6 Swords In Sri Lanka

The majority of the suspects were arrested in Colombo, four of which are women. (FILE)

Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested three suspects during a raid in Colombo and seized 21 hand grenades, six swords and a van.

The raid was carried out by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) and the Special Task Force (STF) personnel in the city's Modara area, the Daily Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan police spokesman, Ruwan Gunasekera told CNN that more than 70 suspects have been arrested across the country since the Easter Sunday bombings that claimed the lives of 359 people and injured over 500 others.

He said the suspects have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism, aiding and abetting and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Ruwan Gunasekera added that the four most serious cases are in the custody of the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID).

A further 33 suspects are in custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). All remaining suspects are being held by local police.

The majority of the suspects were arrested in Colombo, four of which are women.

All of the suspects are from Sri Lanka and most are family members and friends of the suicide bombers that carried out the carnage.

