3 People Dupe 8,000 People Of Rs 1400 Crore In Sri Lanka Since 2020: Report

The Sri Lankan involved in the fraud was arrested on October 11. (Representational)

A Chinese couple and a Sri Lankan masterminded a cryptocurrency scam where they duped 8000 people of Rs 1400 crore since 2020, media reports said.

Sri Lankan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into this financial fraud. Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the alleged fraud suspects had invited selected individuals to five-star hotels. Later, the Chinese couple and the Sri Lankan conned them of high profits by earning their trust to invest in cryptocurrency, reported Sri Lankan media Daily Mirror.

However, when the investors tried to withdraw the profits they had earned through the investments, the suspects had not allowed them to withdraw the funds. According to SSP Thalduwa, a number of complaints had been received at the Financial Fraud unit of the CID.

Post thorough investigations, they had arrested the Chinese couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport. The arrest took place when the couple and the Sri Lankan tried to flee the country. Currently, the Chinese couple is in remand custody, reported Daily Mirror.

The Sri Lankan involved in the fraud was arrested on October 11 and was later released on bail after being produced in court. The spokesman said several other suspects were also arrested over the fraud and were remanded.