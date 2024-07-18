3 People Die After Drowning In Lake In Telangana: Cops

Two men and a 12-year-old girl have died after drowning in a lake in the Suryapet district of Telangana.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Bopparam village within Atmakur police station limits in the district on Wednesday, they said.

Police said that the victims were attending a birthday party in the village when the incident took place. The bodies have been shifted to Suryapet District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Tippareddy Sripalreddy (42), a builder from Khammam, and his friend Shavalya Raju (45), a software professional from Narsaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, and Shavalya Raju's daughter, Shavalya Usha (12), a student.

