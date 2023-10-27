3 Migrants Killed In Shootout Near Serbia-Hungary Border

The shooting happened at an abandoned farm complex near a border village. (Representational)

Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting between migrants on Friday near Serbia's border with Hungary, state-run television RTS reported.

The shooting happened at an abandoned farm complex near the border village of Horgos, a place where migrants trying to enter European Union member Hungary will often camp, RTS said.

Police forces were sent to the area, but did not immediately issue a statement over Friday's incident.

The region has seen a series of clashes between smuggling gangs and migrants in recent months, sometimes deadly.

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkans route used by hundreds of thousands of EU-bound people in 2015 and 2016, many fleeing war and poverty in Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East.

After the route was officially shut down in 2016, migrants seeking to enter western Europe continued to use it -- although in far lower numbers.

In September, nearly 400 migrants were detained in northern Serbia and transferred to reception centres.

