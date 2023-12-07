3 Killed In Shooting At US University, Suspect Also Dead: Cops

Three people were killed and another injured in a shooting at a Las Vegas university on Wednesday.

"According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media, adding "the suspect in this #ActiveShooter incident is also deceased."

