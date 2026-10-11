3 Indians Rescued From Black Sea Vessel Attack Depart Romania For India

Three Indian nationals, rescued from the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov that came under attack in the Black Sea on Monday, have departed for India, the Embassy of India in Bucharest said on Saturday (local time).

In a post shared on X, the Embassy, which is accredited to Romania and Moldova, said it had provided all necessary support and assistance to facilitate the return of Sahil Sandhu, Ashwini Kumar and Harman Singh.

“Three Indian nationals, Shri Sahil Sandhu, Shri Ashwini Kumar, and Shri Harman Singh, departed for India today. The Embassy provided all necessary support and assistance to facilitate their return,” the Embassy said.

It also expressed gratitude to the Romanian authorities, Constanța County Hospital and Romanian rescue teams for their assistance in the operation and subsequent arrangements.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the Romanian authorities, Constanța County Hospital, and the Romanian rescue teams for their invaluable assistance, cooperation, and support,” the Embassy added.

The development follows an attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea on Monday, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some crew members, including the three Indians, were injured.

The Embassy had earlier said that all three Indian nationals were in stable condition. Two were accommodated at a hotel, while the third was undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța.

An Embassy representative on Tuesday (local time) visited the three Indians and assured them of all necessary assistance for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company's local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant.

The Embassy representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company's agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance.

India had condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and expressed concern over threats to commercial shipping and seafarers.

“We condemn the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, were injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe,” the MEA said.

The ministry said attacks on international shipping routes posed serious risks to global commerce and the welfare of people worldwide, reiterating India's call for “dialogue and diplomacy” to end ongoing conflicts.

“The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” the MEA said.

India has also highlighted its role in the 25-nation Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, launched jointly with Liberia during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to promote the safety of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

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