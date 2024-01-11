3-Feet Crocodile Discovered Inside Chicken Coop In Australia

"He or she looks cute," commented another person.

An Australian family was shocked after they found a three-feet crocodile snooping in their chicken coop. Around 9 am on January 8, wildlife officials from the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation in Queensland were called to the Cape Hillsborough residence, which is located north of Mackay, after the residents discovered the crocodile in their garden.

Luckily, all pets and chicken were safe. "Croc-a-doodle-do! This funny looking chicken has been evicted from a chicken coop at a home north of Mackay. Our Wildlife Officers safely removed the 1m estuarine croc in a large PVC tube for transportation to the department's facility in Mackay. The croc will remain in our care until our officers find it a new home, at a licensed farm or zoo. Fortunately, all chickens and pets living on the property have been accounted for. Great work to the resident for promptly reporting the unexpected visitor and practicing Crocwise behaviour," Queensland Environment said in a Facebook post.

They added, "After several weeks of heavy rain across parts of croc country, crocs may be turning up in funny places."

Senior wildlife officer Jane Burns spoke to the New York Post and said, "While it isn't unusual to see crocodiles around Mackay, it is unusual to find one in someone's backyard. This is a good reminder to everyone in croc country that crocodiles can turn up in unexpected places."

"He or she looks cute," commented another person.

