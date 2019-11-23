3 Cops Dead, 7 Others Injured In Colombia Police Station Attack: City Government

The attack in Santander de Quilichao was not related to ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque, said city secretary Jaime Asprilla.

World | | Updated: November 23, 2019 10:19 IST
The police station was attacked with cylinders placed on a ramp, an official said (Representational)


Cali, Colombia: 

Three officers were killed and seven other people injured after an attack on a police station in troubled southwestern Colombia on Friday, a local official told AFP.

"It was an attack on the police station with cylinders placed on a ramp that sadly leaves us three dead and seven wounded at the moment," city secretary Jaime Asprilla said, adding that the attack in Santander de Quilichao was not related to ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque.



