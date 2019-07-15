3 Children Among 4 Killed After Train Smashes Into Their Car In France

Three children and an adult were killed when a train smashed into their car at a level crossing. (AFP)

Three children and an adult were killed when a train smashed into their car Monday at a level crossing in eastern France, the mayor of the town said.

Four people on board the regional train were injured in the crash in Avenay-Val-d'Or in the Marne region while the driver of the train is in shock, mayor Philippe Maussire told AFP at the scene.

