3 American Soldiers Killed In Drone Attack In Syria

An US army base in Syria near the border was attacked (Representational)

Jordan said Sunday a drone attack that killed three US troops did not occur on its territory as Washington reported earlier but at an army base in Syria near the border.

Government spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said the "attack that targeted the American forces did not happen in Jordan... It targeted Al-Tanf base in Syria", where US forces are deployed as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition.

