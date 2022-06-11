3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kathmandu; No Damage Reported

The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicenter being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

No damage caused by the earthquake has been reported so far. (Representational)

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

