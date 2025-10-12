Advertisement

29-Year-Old Argentine Singer Shot Dead In Mexico City During Attempted Robbery

The motive behind Fede Dorcaz's killing is still unclear, and no suspects are in custody.

29-Year-Old Argentine Singer Shot Dead In Mexico City During Attempted Robbery
Fede Dorcaz was a singer and a former model.
  • Fede Dorcaz, Argentine singer, was fatally shot in Mexico City at age 29
  • He died instantly after being shot in the neck while driving home from rehearsal
  • Motive unclear; police suspect attempted robbery and seek four male suspects
Argentine singer Fede Dorcaz, 29, was shot dead in Mexico City just days before his appearance on the Mexican dance competition "Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy". According to New York Post, he was fatally shot in the neck while driving home from a dance rehearsal and died instantly. The motive behind Fede Dorcaz's killing is still unclear, and no suspects are in custody. Authorities believe it was an attempted robbery. The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City is reviewing CCTV footage and has identified four male suspects who fled on motorcycles.

Fede Dorcaz, who was dating Mexican actress Mariana Avila, was due to appear on the dance show "Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy" with her. Avila shared emotional tributes on social media, mourning his loss. 

"You will always be my favorite person in the whole world, I love you I love you I love you and I will always love you," Avila wrote on X Friday morning.

"I don't want to spend one more day without you, baby, I'm waiting for your goodnight message, love please come back, you know I was never that strong without you by my side," she wrote in another post.

The show "Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy" also paid tribute to Dorcaz on Instagram, saying "The HOY family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. We join in the grief of his entire family, his parents, and his girlfriend, Mariana Ávila. Mariana and Fede were one of our planned couples for the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. Fede leaves a great void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us always. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz."

Dorcaz, born in Argentina, moved to Spain with his family at 13. He started as a model, working with Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, before shifting to Latin pop music. His tracks include "No Eres Tú" and "Cara Bonita", and his debut album Instinto dropped in 2024.

                                                                                
                                                                                
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                    

                                                                        

                                    

                                        
                                            
