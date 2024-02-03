28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Found Dead In New Zealand, Probe Underway

Mr Singh's body was discovered by a friend on Monday morning.

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man died Sunday under mysterious circumstances in Dunedin, New Zealand. According to the New Zealand Herald, Gurjit Singh, who lived in New Zealand since 2015, was found dead covered in blood and glass outside his home. His body was discovered by a friend on Monday morning, who had been concerned over his welfare. Initially, police were treating his death as "unexplained", but following a post-mortem, which revealed multiple stab wounds by a sharp instrument, cops confirmed his death was a homicide investigation.

Gurjit Singh was a Chorus technician who was renting a brick house in Hillary St, in Liberton. He got married six months ago, and his wife was about to join him as her flight was scheduled for February 6, the outlet reported. His body was discovered Monday morning after his wife called one of his friends and expressed concern that she was unable to contact him.

It is understood that Mr Singh had been dead for some time before his body was discovered. New Zealand Police said that they have deployed a large team of investigators to probe the death of the 28-year-old. Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists continue to examine the scene at Hillary St, which Mr Singh had been renting.

"A team of 25 investigators are interviewing and speaking with family, friends and work colleagues of the victim, to try and establish his movements prior to his death," said Detective Croudis, as per the New Zealand Herald. A significant effort was being put into establishing the circumstances that led to the unexplained death, he added.

The detective also said that the weapon involved was a "sharp weapon", rather than the glass found around the police. It was unknown whether Mr Singh was pushed through the glass before the stabbing, "but just who, or when or what, in terms of that breakage was subject to that investigation," he added, according to Stuff.

Mr Singh's father has expressed shock at the news of his son's death. As per Hearald, Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust member Narindervir Singh said he had spoken to the victim's father, who was in shock at the news of his son's unexplained death. "It's really heartbreaking. His father is in a lot of depression and trauma, because it's just not understandable," Narindervir Singh said.