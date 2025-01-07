27-Year-Old Influencer, Who Boasted 6 Million Followers On Instagram, Dies In US After Choking On Food

Carol Acosta, a popular influencer with over 6 million followers on Instagram, died at the age of 27 after reportedly choking on her meal during a dinner with her family in New York City. Ms Acosta's sister, Katyan, confirmed her death on her now-disappeared Instagram story. "I love you sister and I will always love you," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute, adding, "I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister."

According to a GoFundMe page, Ms Acosta, known online as Killadamente, died on January 3. Her cousin said that the 27-year-old died after she began to choke at dinner and had difficulty breathing. She had an "attack of some kind" and was taken to the hospital, but doctors weren't able to save her, they said, per The Mirror.

"On January 3 our dear Carolar better known as Killadamente passed away. The Acosta Gonzalez family shares its pain with everyone who knew her," the GoFundMe page read. "At her young age she managed to help thousands of people through her work but on this occasion, we unite and ask for your help in making sure she has the farewell she deserves," it continued.

The official cause of Ms Acosta's death is not known. In a series of Instagram stories, Ms Katyan explained that the family is not yet sure what caused Ms Acosta's death, and they are waiting on the results of tests.

Also Read | Elon Musk Reacts To Projection Of Drastic Population Decline In India, China

In another post, Ms Katyan shared a heartfelt tribute to the late mother of two. "I know you will always be with me my sister, my partner and my best friend forever," the message read. "I love you and I will always love you," it added.

Notably, Ms Acosta boasted over 6.7 million followers on Instagram. The content creator was known for spreading body positivity.

Following the news of her death, her followers flocked to the comments section of her recent posts to mourn her death. "It is with great pain that I say goodbye to you. I'm so sorry you left so soon," one person wrote. "You will be greatly missed Killa. I will never forget you. I love you. Fly high my beautiful girl," said another.