20th Century Airline Pan Am To Return To Skies For An Exclusive Flight Priced At Rs 54 Lakh

Pan Am, an airline which is synonymous with glamorous and comfortable travel, is making a comeback in 2025. Even though the airline ceased operations in 1991, the name nevertheless evokes nostalgia and represents a time when the terms "selfie stick" and "overtourism" did not exist.The airline has announced a special, 12-day comeback journey next year from New York and it is priced at $65,500 (approximately Rs 54 lakh) for an individual ticket. A double occupancy ticket is available at a slight discount.

This amount includes a free "swag bag" and covers "most meals and beverages," as stated on the company's website. There are only 50 seats available and participants can reserve their spots by paying $5000.

The circuit from New York to Bermuda, Lisbon, Portugal, Marseille, France, London, England and Foynes, Ireland, are among the locations on the "Tracing the Transatlantic" itinerary that had special meaning for Pan Am and were once part of the airline's previous routes.

Passengers will board a Boeing 757-200 that has been privately chartered and is designated as "all business class." It will include "upscale catering featuring continental cuisine and an open bar on all flight legs," in addition to dedicated seats designed for "gathering/socializing."

As per a report in the New York Post, the guests would spend their nights in some of the best hotels each destination has to offer, such as the Four Seasons Lisbon and NYC's Waldorf-Astoria, which will be throwing "gala evenings" both before and after the journey. A fancy dinner at Ireland's Flying Boat and Maritime Museum and a night of fado music in Portugal are the next two unique stops on the itinerary. Notably, the sole replica of Pan Am's Boeing 314 Clipper from the 1930s is housed at the museum.

Craig Carter, CEO of Pan American World Airways and host of the flight experience said, "Relaunching Pan Am requires a careful balance of honouring its storied past while innovating for the future." Mr Carter wants to provide an experience that "resonates with both our longtime fans and new customers."