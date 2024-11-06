Move Over, Rupert Murdoch. Elon Musk Is The New Master Of Perception

Seven decades ago, a young Rupert Murdoch inherited a newspaper in Australia. The family-run publication would transform over the decades into the world's most influential media empire, guiding political direction in multiple countries. However, in the 21st century, the perception war, especially in the West, is largely fought on social media. Today, Murdoch is retired at 93, and a new figure has risen as the master of perception: Elon Musk.

Musk's control over X (formerly Twitter) grants him a platform with unparalleled influence, allowing him to broadcast messages and shape opinions with an audience numbering in the hundreds of millions. As Musk aligns his views with Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, he amplifies far-right rhetoric much like Murdoch once did. But Musk's methods and ambitions differ from those of his predecessor. His platform, X, functions as a digital megaphone broadcasting ideas that reach across the political spectrum, unlike Murdoch's newspapers, news channels or radio stations that catered to a specific subscriber base.

To understand Musk's influence, it is essential to first look at Murdoch's legacy. Fox News, his crowning achievement, became a mouthpiece of the Republican Party and a centre of conservative ideology in the US. In recent years, Murdoch's influence over the Republicans has waned. Attempts to make Trump politically irrelevant were unsuccessful, and as seen in the 2024 US Presidential election results, Trump's grip on the party has never been stronger. With Murdoch's declining control, another figure has stepped in.

As Trump sailed to victory in the 2024 presidential election, Musk emerged as a powerful and vocal ally. Musk's acquisition of X has allowed him to shape the information ecosystem in ways that align with his ideology. Musk's controversial moderation policy changes have weakened X's ability to regulate harmful content, amplifying incendiary rhetoric and spreading misinformation.

Engaging with far-right accounts, the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" Musk has inadvertently provided these figures with a "personal algorithm booster," amplifying their reach and influence on the platform.

For Musk, X is more than a platform, it's a tool to challenge the establishment, and rally support for conservative ideals.

Musk's involvement in US politics raised alarm bells for election officials across critical battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona - three states where Trump is expected to win. The spread of misinformation has surged as X, under Musk's leadership, has become a key conduit for false narratives that undermine public trust in the electoral process. Officials, overwhelmed by the volume of falsehoods, are struggling to keep up. An election official in Arizona, even personally reached out to Musk, imploring him to curb the spread of election lies.

In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was forced to fact-check Musk directly on X after he shared inaccurate claims about voter registration. While her rebuttal garnered 33 million views, Musk responded by accusing her of lying.

In Pennsylvania, a wave of disinformation from X falsely suggested that incomplete voter registration forms were evidence of election fraud. This lie was spread by far-right accounts with large followings, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election process. According to Common Cause, a nonpartisan organisation, election officials have struggled to debunk these claims, which continue to circulate unchallenged on X.

The intense campaigning for Trump on X, which Musk personally headed, paid dividends as Trump is set for a landslide victory.

Musk's empire spans Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X, all of which benefit from government contracts, subsidies, and favourable policies. Should Trump return to the White House, Musk's enterprises stand to gain even more.

With X, and its millions of users, a Trump victory means at least five more years of unchecked misinformation.

