2024: A Defining Year For Global Democracy With Elections In Over 64 Countries

Notably, eight of the ten most populous countries, along with the European Union, will hold elections.

The year 2024 is going to be a significant year in the history of global democracy, as more than 64 nations will be holding presidential or general elections. This includes eight of the world's 10 most populous countries, where more than 50 per cent of the world's population lives, will head to the polls. This remarkable event spans diverse nations and involves a significant portion of the global population, highlighting both the challenges and resilience of democracy.

The greatest power in the world (the United States), the most populous country (India), the biggest trading bloc (the European Union), the largest Muslim-majority country (Indonesia), the largest Spanish-speaking country (Mexico), and the territory that embodies the greatest risk of confrontation between the two superpowers of this century (Taiwan) will all hold elections in 2024.

Global Electoral Landscape

According to estimates, 2024 will see elections in 18 countries in Africa, 18 in Asia, 18 in Europe, five in North America, four in Oceania, one in South America, and also within the European Union. This widespread participation underscores the global nature of the democratic process.

Major Elections in Populous Countries

Notably, eight of the 10 most populous countries, along with the European Union, will hold elections. This includes pivotal elections in India, the EU, the US, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mexico. These countries alone account for a population of more than 3.198 billion people.

The US election, with a potential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, is particularly notable for its implications for global democracy, while Indonesia's election is set for February with Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto as a frontrunner.

Challenges and Opportunities

These elections will test not only the administrative capabilities of these nations but will also reflect on the health of democracy globally. Issues such as electoral fairness, political dissent, and the influence of authoritarianism are concerns in various countries. For instance, in Pakistan, the jailing of a popular political figure raises questions about electoral fairness.

European and African Context

In Europe, the rise of the far-right will be scrutinised in elections across several countries and in the European Parliament. Africa's elections, especially in South Africa, will be pivotal, with the African National Congress potentially losing its dominant position for the first time since the end of apartheid.